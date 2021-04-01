Thore Cash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $30,399.20 and approximately $80,690.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.95 or 0.00344103 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004095 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000778 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

