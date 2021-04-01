ThoreCoin Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $976.74 million and $35,607.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $11,267.61 or 0.19022307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00064274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.79 or 0.00328856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.03 or 0.00778322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00088584 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00028900 BTC.

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

