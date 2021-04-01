ThreeFold Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $56,990.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00064497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.37 or 0.00380898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.86 or 0.00812911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00089956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00029644 BTC.

ThreeFold Token Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

ThreeFold Token Trading

