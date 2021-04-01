Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 770,100 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 966,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,151,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 783,535 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,595,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THBR opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

A number of analysts have commented on THBR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

