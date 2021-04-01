Thunder Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $240.97 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Thunder Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 65.6% higher against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $240.97 million and $120.58 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012105 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.66 or 0.00460925 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001875 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

