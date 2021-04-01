thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.25 ($13.24).

Several research firms have commented on TKA. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of TKA stock opened at €11.39 ($13.39) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.64. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

