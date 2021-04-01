thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €12.90 by Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TKA. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.25 ($13.24).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €11.39 ($13.39). 2,251,531 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.64. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

