Tierion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $117,472.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 29.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 38% higher against the US dollar. Tierion has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $117,472.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.26 or 0.00641959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00025973 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Tierion Profile

TNT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

