TigerCash (TCH) Trading Up 41.8% Over Last Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $861,555.83 and approximately $18.96 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $809.43 or 0.01368806 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

