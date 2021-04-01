Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CEO Sells $560,000.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Edmond Thomas sold 32,144 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $396,656.96.

Tilly’s stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $11.23. 224,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,390. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $334.44 million, a P/E ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 1.94. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tilly’s by 238.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

