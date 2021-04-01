Time New Bank Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.22 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $10.22 million and $788,362.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00051603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.09 or 0.00640380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

