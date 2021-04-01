Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading 2.5% Higher

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42.90 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54). Approximately 1,360,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 975% from the average daily volume of 126,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.53).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.79.

Time Out Group Company Profile (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

