TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) dropped 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 9,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,639,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $507.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

