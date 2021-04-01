Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 88.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $292.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005731 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000153 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

