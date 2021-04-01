Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) PT Raised to C$6.00

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on Titanium Transportation Group from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CVE TTR traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,964. Titanium Transportation Group has a 12-month low of C$1.06 and a 12-month high of C$4.34. The firm has a market cap of C$140.34 million and a P/E ratio of 22.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.19.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

