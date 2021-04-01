TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €24.94 ($29.34) and last traded at €24.94 ($29.34). 27,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 144,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.34 ($29.81).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

