TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.71

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$128.71 and traded as high as C$133.88. TMX Group shares last traded at C$133.83, with a volume of 109,874 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on X. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$141.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$127.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$128.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$219.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$216.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 6.9599997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

TMX Group Company Profile (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

