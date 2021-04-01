Tokenomy (TEN) Market Cap Hits $10.55 Million

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and approximately $465,148.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenomy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00051603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.09 or 0.00640380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

TEN is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

