TokenPay Price Tops $0.0563 on Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, TokenPay has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $229,761.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,985.56 or 0.99920725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00033018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011012 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00115731 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001343 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.