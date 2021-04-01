TOKPIE (TKP) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 29.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $120,795.43 and $357.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000124 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

