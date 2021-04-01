Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sets New 1-Year High at $113.37

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.37 and last traded at $113.37, with a volume of 35202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.33.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

