TONToken Price Tops $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (TON)

TONToken (CURRENCY:TON) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One TONToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TONToken has a market cap of $567,928.01 and approximately $52,496.00 worth of TONToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TONToken has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TONToken alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00063990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.90 or 0.00337731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.97 or 0.00768683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00089065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028650 BTC.

TONToken Profile

TONToken’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 tokens. The official website for TONToken is toncommunity.org

Buying and Selling TONToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TONToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TONToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TONToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TONToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TONToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.