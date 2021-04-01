TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for TopBuild in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

BLD opened at $209.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.69 and its 200-day moving average is $186.96. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $59.09 and a 52-week high of $224.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,477,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 183,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after acquiring an additional 95,189 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.