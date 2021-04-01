Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.20

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 71.20 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71.20 ($0.93), with a volume of 229913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.20 ($0.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 918.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.37.

About Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.