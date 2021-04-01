Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Up 47.6% in March

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRYIY opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.03. Toray Industries has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.08.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

