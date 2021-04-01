Tornado Cash Price Down 24.5% Over Last 7 Days (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $104.83 or 0.00178264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $48.88 million and $29.12 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00063522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.07 or 0.00331727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.38 or 0.00799900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00089564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028491 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 466,258 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.