Tractor Supply’s (TSCO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $177.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $79.22 and a 52 week high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.44.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 907,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,130,000 after buying an additional 88,550 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,083,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 181,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

