Traders Buy Large Volume of ZTO Express (Cayman) Call Options (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 7,069 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 839% compared to the average volume of 753 call options.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 42,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,315. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,911,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,452,000 after buying an additional 1,296,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,241,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,095 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,986,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,874 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,522,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,714,000 after purchasing an additional 622,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.