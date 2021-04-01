Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,092 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,080% compared to the average volume of 262 call options.

NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,348,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,701. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.02.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 717.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 429,696 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 904,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,615 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 112,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 30,853 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 86.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.