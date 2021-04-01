Traders Purchase Large Volume of Nutrien Put Options (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,658 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 782% compared to the average daily volume of 528 put options.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.82.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.07. 20,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,036. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

