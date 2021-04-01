Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 827 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,099% compared to the typical daily volume of 69 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.54. 32,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,126. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.54.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

