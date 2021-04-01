Traders Purchase Large Volume of Triumph Group Call Options (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,618 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 981% compared to the average daily volume of 427 call options.

NYSE TGI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.60. 703,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGI. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other Triumph Group news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

