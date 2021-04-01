Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Tops $1.06

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00001767 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $21.18 million and $256,134.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00063295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.10 or 0.00322199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00088635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.78 or 0.00733788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00048039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00029491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

