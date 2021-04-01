Transcodium Price Tops $0.0016 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. Transcodium has a total market cap of $113,274.89 and $1,046.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.87 or 0.00645523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00026149 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000854 BTC.

About Transcodium

TNS is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Transcodium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

