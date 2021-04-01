Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.54

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.54 and traded as high as C$22.61. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$22.12, with a volume of 281,588 shares changing hands.

TCL.A has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cormark upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

