TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,047,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 98,256 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up 1.4% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 5.57% of TransDigm Group worth $1,885,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG traded up $10.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $598.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $592.14 and its 200 day moving average is $563.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $260.00 and a twelve month high of $626.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total value of $7,127,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.27.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

