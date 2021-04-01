TravelNote (TVNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $33,106.06

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 70.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $33,106.06 and approximately $2.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded 83.2% higher against the dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00064389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.17 or 0.00331792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.88 or 0.00784575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00088999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00047855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00029116 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

