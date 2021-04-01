Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,442.50 ($18.85).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider John Rogers bought 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £839.97 ($1,097.43). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Insiders acquired 336 shares of company stock worth $486,057 in the last quarter.

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,549.50 ($20.24) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of -173.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,513.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,331.36. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 713.40 ($9.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,615 ($21.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

