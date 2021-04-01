Treat DAO (TREAT) Market Cap Achieves $2.99 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.99 or 0.00005045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $2.99 million and $398,132.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00065033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.22 or 0.00327714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.60 or 0.00783924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00088367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029031 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.