Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.75

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 12449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.47. The company has a market cap of C$106.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tree Island Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other news, Director Theodore Alfred Leja purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.08 per share, with a total value of C$30,819.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,819.36. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,000 shares of company stock worth $72,626.

About Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.