TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.10.

Several brokerages have commented on THS. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

THS opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

