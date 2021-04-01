Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.99 Million

Brokerages expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to post sales of $237.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $235.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.00 million. Trex posted sales of $200.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.28.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Trex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Trex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Trex by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Trex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $107.64.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

