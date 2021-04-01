Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 9,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 23,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on TOLWF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Trican Well Service from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

