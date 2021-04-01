TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

TCBK opened at $47.37 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $5,441,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,495,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,106,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 38,897 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 22,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.