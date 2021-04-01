Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $123,492.00

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $896,460.54 and $123,492.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00063389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.76 or 0.00320326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00088472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.91 or 0.00729846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00047861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00029785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

