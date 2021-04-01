Tripio (TRIO) Reaches Market Cap of $6.45 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Tripio has a market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $946,726.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tripio has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.69 or 0.00642996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00026120 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

