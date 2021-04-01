TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.63% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPVG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 57,766 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $446.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 40.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

