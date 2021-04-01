TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of TriState Capital worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

TSC opened at $23.06 on Thursday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $764.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

