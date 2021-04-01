trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in trivago by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 839,654 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 745,979 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in trivago by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in trivago by 73.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get trivago alerts:

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.82. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.64 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.