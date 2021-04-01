TRON Price Hits $0.0884 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 60.2% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and $13.22 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001410 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001834 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000537 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

